LMPD: Officers find man's body in backyard of home in PRP

Louisville Metro Police said officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Credit: Ian Hardwitt/WHAS-TV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found a man dead in someone's backyard in the PRP neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Friday. 

When officers got to the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard, LMPD said they found a man dead in the backyard. 

Norwich Boulevard is off Greenwood Road.

While the Homicide Unit is in charge of the investigation, they are waiting on the autopsy to determine exactly how the man died.

No other information is available at this time.

