Louisville police arrest man accused of planting 'hoax explosive device' downtown

Police said a 49-year-old man admitted to being responsible for the device found at 5th and Jefferson after forensic evidence linked him to it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after of what was thought to be an explosive device at a downtown Louisville bus stop, Metro Police said they have made an arrest in connection to the incident.

Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was taken into custody on Friday.

According to Metro Police, the FBI Laboratory identified forensic evidence linking Smith the to package.

Smith admitted to being connected to the device and told investigators that he took cylinders out of a dumpster in the 200 block of East Market Street. He said he put them in his bike before riding “westward.” Smith told them he doesn’t remember writing anything on them but may have written “bomb” on them because he thought they could be dangerous and wouldn’t remember what they were in the morning.

Smith also revealed that “he may have” secured the cylinders together with tape but couldn’t remember. He admitted to investigators he attached tubing to the cylinders before discarding the.

The device was found at a TARC bus stop at 5th and Jefferson on Aug. 12, causing disruptions to businesses in the area for much of the day.

LMPD said smith was already wanted on a warrant for non-compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

He also being charged with terroristic threatening in the hoax device incident.

“Hoax devices are not a joke. They take law enforcement's precious time and resources away from our community. This arrest is a great example of LMPD and FBI Louisville working together to quickly identify the person responsible for the August 12th suspicious package. And, special thanks to the FBI Laboratory for its quick work in linking Smith, Jr. to this device,” Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen, FBI Louisville, said in a statement.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields was thankful for Smith’s quick apprehension and called threats to public safety “intolerable.”

Smith is currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

