Crime

1 injured in shooting near Lannan Park in Louisville

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting near Lannan Park. There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is injured after a shooting near Lannan Park. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Lannan Park Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, LMPD located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police believe the gunshot wound is non-life threatening and he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. 

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time. LMPD continues investigating the matter. 

    

