LMPD: All parties 'accounted for' after deadly shooting on Outer Loop

A press release from LMPD said a man was shot and killed just before midnight in Highview.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in Highview.

According to a press release sent by LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Outer Loop just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Smiley said the investigation was ongoing, but they aren't looking for additional suspects.

"At this time it appears all involved parties are accounted for," Smiley said in the press release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.