2 in custody after shooting near Newburg neighborhood gas station

Police say two men have been arrested in a shooting on Shepherdsville Road. A third man involved ran away from the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), two men are in custody after shooting at a car near a Circle K gas station in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police say just before 3 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of Shepherdsville Road. The car from which the shots were fired fled the area with three men later exiting from the car.

LMPD says the driver of the car that was fired upon also fled the scene and has not been located.

Two of the men from the car that shot were detained and will be charged with Wanton Endangerment, police say. A third man from the car has not been located at this time.

The identities of those involved are unknown at this time and formal charges have yet to be filed.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

