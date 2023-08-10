Man found dead in lake near Fort Knox, officials investigating

Authorities said the Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services received a report Wednesday night of an unresponsive individual at Crystal Lake.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A man has been found dead at a lake near Fort Knox.

Authorities said the Fort Knox Directorate of Emergency Services received a report Wednesday night of an unresponsive individual at Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, the lake is a publicly accessible area of the military installation that is located along US 31W (Dixie Highway) near the city of Muldraugh.

Fort Knox emergency responders arrived at the scene, officials said, and confirmed that there was a dead man in the lake.

The death is under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident should use the Army CID Submit a Tip – Report a Crime reporting portal here.

