Double shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves 2 injured: LMPD

The men were found shot in the 600 block of South 27th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men have been injured after being shot in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police were called to the 600 block of South 27th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and officers provided aid to the victims until EMS arrived.

LMPD said both victims were “alert and conscious” and taken to UofL Hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in this case and detectives canvassed the area to gather information.

If you can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.