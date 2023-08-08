LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting near PRP

Police officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 8300 block of Cane Run Road on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Cane Run Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services could arrive.

Officials say the man was alert and conscious when he was transported to UofL Hospital by EMS. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

