x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting near PRP

Police officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 8300 block of Cane Run Road on Monday night.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Cane Run Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services could arrive.

Officials say the man was alert and conscious when he was transported to UofL Hospital by EMS. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That could be a challenge

Before You Leave, Check This Out