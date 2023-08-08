Man facing DUI, other charges after driving into LMPD vehicle

A Louisville Metro Police officer noticed a vehicle wasn't moving at an intersection Tuesday afternoon, and went over to investigate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing several charges after hitting an officer's car Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said an officer noticed a vehicle wasn't moving at an intersection in the 4500 block of Preston Highway, and went over to investigate.

The officer parked his vehicle in front of the stopped vehicle and made his way to the window according to authorities.

When he got up to the window, police said the officer found 55-year-old Gregory Loveland who appeared to be passed out in the driver's seat.

Authorities said after the officer woke Loveland up, he drove off and hit the back of the officer's vehicle.

He reportedly drove north on Preston Highway before officers stopped him in the area of Locust Lane and Preston.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Loveland is facing several charges including DUI, wanton endangerment of an officer, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

