Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd near Churchill Downs.

LMPD says officers responded to a shooting in the area just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead when police arrived on scene.

Homicide is actively investigating and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

