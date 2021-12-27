LMPD missing marked cruiser, 'police equipment' inside

It was taken sometime today from the First Division.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is missing one of its marked cruisers.

LMPD is only giving out limited details, but Metrosafe did confirm it was taken sometime today from the First Division.



The department said there was "police equipment" inside that vehicle, but will not say if that equipment was weapons.

Spokesperson for LMPD Aaron Ellis said if you're unsure if someone behind you is a police officer to call 911. Tell the dispatcher there is a vehicle behind you and you are not sure if they are a police officer.

You can also request another car come to you, and to see official IDs.

Ellis also said to stop in a safe and well-lit location if this happens at night.

