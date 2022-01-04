Police investigating shooting, victim transported to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police answered a call about a shooting that happened around 9:15 p.m.
At 2500 Guelat Ave. officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LMPD said he was transported to UofL Hospital in serious condition.
LMPD said anyone with information should call the tip line at 574-LMPD or use the online portal.
