Louisville police report first homicide of 2022 as man found shot to death

The victim died following a shooting on Smyrna Road and Outer Loop in Highview Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Louisville set a record for the number of homicides in 2021, Metro Police are reporting the first fatal shooting of 2022.

Police said 7th Division officers responded to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said when they arrived at the location, they found two vehicles involved in some type of incident. Inside one of the vehicles, they found a victim with apparent gunshots. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties have been accounted for and there are no outstanding suspects.

Police have not shared what may have led up to the shooting.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Louisville reported 188 homicides in 2021.

