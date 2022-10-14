Man dead after shooting in Jeffersontown, police investigating

A 26-year-old man that was shot and killed in Jeffersontown has now been identified.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A 26-year-old man that was shot and killed in Jeffersontown has been identified.

Jeffersontown Chief Richard Sanders said police were called to the scene of a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Sanders said officers arrived at the 3000 block of Tree Lane and found Jermaine Wolo unconscious with a gunshot wound in the stomach.

He said Wolo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jeffersontown police said there are no suspects at this time.

Jeffersontown CID is investigating.

