25-year-old arrested, charged with murder nearly eight months later

Back in February, LMPD said a man was shot and killed on Camp Ground Road near Shively. Now, police have an arrest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder.

25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.

Officials reported they arrested Taylor in the 5000 block of Stephan Drive in Valley Station and charged with murder (complicity) and first-degree assault (complicity).

According to the release, the charges and arrest are in connection with a shooting near Shively which killed a man on Feb. 20, 2022.

Police officials say Taylor was taken into custody without incident.

An excerpt from the original article published on Feb. 21, 2022:

Double shooting leaves one dead, another injured on Camp Ground Road

Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Camp Ground Road.

A man, now identified as Anthony Montez Knott, was found dead at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

A second person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reportedly non-life threatening at this time. Their identity has not been released.

