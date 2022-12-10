Man charged in February killing of former Metro Corrections cellmate in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Police have charged 23-year-old Hunter Thrasher with murder following the February 3 killing of a man on Lincoln Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police say they have made an arrest in connection with a February homicide.

Hunter Thrasher, 23, has been charged with murder.

Police said the incident happened on February 3 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to court documents, police found the body of Timothy Wayne wrapped in trash bags and duct tape in a detached garage.

Officers found Thrasher with Wayne’s car and inside was blood and a shell casing.

Court records also reveal Thrasher and Wayne were cellmates while they were housed at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Thrasher is currently being held at Metro Corrections and is awaiting arraignment on the charges.

