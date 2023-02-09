Hit-and-run | Person sitting at Dixie Highway TARC stop struck by vehicle

Louisville police are looking for the driver of a red Ford Escape, likely with front-end damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Shively Police, the driver struck a person who was sitting at the TARC stop at the Dixie Highway and Crums Lane intersection.

The driver had reportedly hit two vehicles on Dixie Highway northbound before they hit the pedestrian with their car.

The person who was run over was transported to the hospital; officials say the victim was conscious but had "serious injuries".

The driver accused of running over the pedestrian fled the scene.

Police are looking for a red Ford Escape, likely with heavy front-end damage.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

