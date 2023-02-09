x
LMPD investigating after woman dies in collision near Cane Run Road

Two vehicles collided, one woman died and a man is currently in the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-vehicle collision in southwest Louisville on Thursday morning

Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a vehicle collision on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Investigators believe the two cars crashed into each other. As a result, a woman driving one of the cars died at the scene.

A man who was driving the other vehicle was transported to UofL Hospital; officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision.

