Louisville woman found guilty of mailing threats to neighbors because of their race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal jury found a Louisville woman guilty on Friday for mailing threats to her neighbors in November and December of 2020.

In a press release detailing court documents and evidence presented, 54-year-old Suzanne Craft mailed the threats via the United States Postal Service to a family that lives in the Lake Forest neighborhood, where she also lives.

Much of the mail contained "threats of violence and racial slurs" documents showed.

She sent threats to her neighbors because of their "actual or perceived race or color" according to documents.

She has been convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 31. She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

In 2020, Louisville Metro Police served Craft a criminal summons after two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood were vandalized.

She then appeared in court in August later that year for violating a no-contact order from a different incident in June.

Michela Pineda testified Craft was caught on camera using chemicals and bleach to burn a swastika into the Pineda family's lawn, weeks after the no-contact order was issued.

The Pineda family also say Craft was the person who spray-painted racial slurs on their driveway in June 2020.

It's unclear if the threatening letters the FBI says Craft sent in 2020 were to the Pineda's or a different family.

