'Step up and speak out': Louisville woman asks for witnesses to come forward after son, nephew killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A month after she lost her son and nephew, a Louisville mom is asking for the public's help and for the police to continue their work to find who killed them.

Darius Anderson and La'Troy Hornbeak, both just 22 years old, were shot and killed after a fight broke out in the early morning hours on Halloween.

Darius's mom, AunDrea Anderson, said police told her they still don't know who killed them.

"He told me that he has, 'maybe a few people that they've been trying to get some information out of, but they're not sure if they're going to talk,'" Anderson said. "Things like that. 'Unsure.' 'Not quite.' We need some solid evidence."

Anderson said there were hundreds of people there the night Darius and La'Troy were killed.

"What I want to happen is justice for Darius and La'Troy. Period," Anderson said.

Anderson said she's asking witnesses to come forward so her son and nephew can get the justice they deserve.

"People do not like LMPD," Anderson said. "Nobody wants to be considered a snitch, but what I need people to understand with this situation, in any situation, these are my loved ones. If you love Darius and you love La'Troy like you say you do, you should step up and speak out. That is not considered snitching. It's helping."

WHAS asked LMPD several questions about this case, including if they have any suspects and if witnesses are cooperating.

They didn't answer those questions but did say the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

They also said the homicide unit has declined to release any other details.