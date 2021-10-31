LMPD: 4 injured in shooting on Shepherdsville Road

Police said the shooting took place early Sunday and stemmed from an altercation. A total of four people were injured, including one in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a shooting that left four people injured early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Their initial investigation reveals an altercation took place at the location and resulted in two being shot.

The two men were transported to University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital. Police believe one of the men is in serious condition and the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD said later two more victims, who may be connected to the altercation, arrived at UofL Hospital by private means. Both of the people arrived with gunshot wounds and the severity of their injuries are unknown.

The department's homicide unit is investigating the matter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online portal LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

