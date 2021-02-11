'There for each other like they were in life:' Mother remembers son, nephew killed in weekend shooting

AunDrea Anderson said her son Darius, and nephew, LaTroy Hornbeak, were shot and killed outside an event space on Shepherdsville Road Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is grieving the loss of two young men. Family members said Darius Anderson and LaTroy Hornbeak were the two victims shot and killed outside an event space on Shepherdsville Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting happened following a fight inside the Unity Palace Event Center. Police told WHAS11 News EMS found two people with gunshot wounds and took them to the UofL Hospital.

They later found out two others with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital by private means.

A spokesperson for LMPD said two of those victims died at the hospital, and family members identified them as Anderson and Hornbeak.

The two were cousins, and Darius Anderson's mother, AunDrea, said they were working security for a private party at the rental space. She said they had worked several events for the same party promoter at other venues.

"This night should have been no different, but it was," she said.

Anderson said her son and nephew tried to break up a fight, which spilled into the parking lot, where they were shot.

"I believe from what I heard, that my nephew got injured first, and my son was trying to save my nephew," she said.

Anderson said she, her son and nephew helped as frontline security during protests for Breonna Taylor. She said the pair were inseparable, and only a few months apart in age, in their early 20's.

"For them to have died the same day, it only mean they were there for each other like they were In life," Anderson said.

Anderson told WHAS11 Darius and LaTroy were just trying to do their jobs. She wanted to clear the record, telling the community they weren't involved in the violence, and were hardworking and loved.

"These days your child doesn't have to be in the streets because the streets can come to them," she said.

The owner of The Unity Palace declined an on camera interview, but told WHAS11 the space was rented out for a private party last weekend. They offered condolences to the family.

On the scene, LMPD officers said they don't get a lot of calls to the location of the business.

LMPD said there are no updates in the case right now. If you have any information you're asked to call 574-LMPD or make an anonymous tip online.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

