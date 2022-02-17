LMPD: One person shot, no arrests made

A man was shot in the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive around Westport Road and the Gene Snyder just before 6 p.m. LMPD confirms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), they are investigating a deadly shooting in east Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed a man was shot in the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive around Westport Road and the Gene Snyder just before 6 p.m.

When police arrived they found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No one has been arrested.

If anybody has any tips they are asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673 or use the online portal.

