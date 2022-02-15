‘Rest easy brother, we have the watch’: Louisville police officer dies of cancer

Sgt. Jesse Copeland started with the Jefferson County Police in 1998 and continued with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after the merger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are mourning one of their own.

The department said Sgt. Jesse Copeland passed away from cancer on Sunday.

Copeland, who worked with the Third Division, started with the Jefferson County Police in 1998 and continued with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after the merger, according to their Facebook post.

"Jesse was a great man, mentor, friend, & guardian who served our community proudly and will be greatly missed," the post read.

Copeland was part of the Dignitary Protection Team for 18 years.

According to the LMPD website, those on the team are directly responsible for protecting and escorting government officials and other dignitaries.

He protected people like Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Funeral arrangements for Copeland has not yet been announced.

