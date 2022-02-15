x
Crime

LMPD: Shooting leaves 1 dead in southwest Louisville

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Metro Police said their Third Division officers responded to the incident in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a man in his 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties are accounted for.

The Homicide Unit is handling the case.

