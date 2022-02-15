LMPD: Shooting leaves 1 dead in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Metro Police said their Third Division officers responded to the incident in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers located a man in his 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said all parties are accounted for.
The Homicide Unit is handling the case.
