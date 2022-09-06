'My daughter actually had asked me to stop doing it': Louisville rideshare driver reacts to recent Lyft carjacking

LMPD Robbery Lieutenant Aleasha Rhudy said while they continue trying to arrest suspects, it's up to everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As carjackings continue to rise in Louisville, Louisville Metro Police gave advice while announcing two major arrests Wednesday.

The pair are involved in five local cases, including one where the men pulled a gun on a 12-year-old boy.

Plus, early Wednesday morning, a Lyft driver was also carjacked. LMPD said officers are investigating.

WHAS11 spoke to one driver who said it’s important to stay vigilant.

"You just gotta really watch what you do even though you can't control what other people do,” Keith Jones said; he’s been a ride-share driver for six and a half years.

He said he’s been taking an on-and-off break from Uber and Lyft for about a year. In part, because he wants to keep the miles low on his new car. But also, because of the increased rate of carjacking.

"My daughter actually had asked me to stop doing it,” Jones said. “I think she was afraid."

The recent carjacking of the Lyft driver also weighs on his mind.

In a statement, Lyft said: “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is unacceptable. We've reached out to the driver to offer our support and have permanently removed the rider account from the Lyft community. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

LMPD Robbery Lieutenant Aleasha Rhudy said while they continue trying to arrest suspects, it's up to everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

For example, not being distracted by your phone while walking to your car, and when you get there, not sitting idle.

LMPD said it’s also important to be a good witness if you are carjacked – try to remember what the suspect was wearing and other important markings.

Rhudy said she recently interviewed a carjacking suspect who explained why he chose not to target a would-be victim.

"We actually have video footage of the suspect following the would-be victim in the mall parking lot,” she said. “When we asked him ‘why did you turn away and decide not to?’ It's because she got out with a purpose and made her way into the mall."

As for rideshare drivers, Rhudy said trust your gut.

"Don't put yourself in a situation where you can get yourself hurt,” he said.

Jones said he plans to pick up more hours this summer but won't stay out as late.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.