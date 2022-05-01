Teens arrested after LMPD spots vehicle taken in carjacking and used in recent crimes

According to LMPD, their detectives located the vehicle they said were used in “multiple street robberies and thefts” around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have taken four teens into custody in connection to a stolen vehicle taken in a carjacking.

According to LMPD, their detectives located the vehicle they said were used in “multiple street robberies and thefts” around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

They apparently followed the vehicle to a parking lot near the Waterfront and began a chase on foot for the alleged suspects.

LMPD said they apprehended the teenagers believed to be involved in the crimes.

They are being held pending further investigation.

No other details including their identities and ages have been released.

