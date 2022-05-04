LMPD: Man indicted in carjacking investigation also accused in murder of Deputy Brandon Shirley

Jesse Johnson, along with two others, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in an August 2021 carjacking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for a carjacking last summer.

According to court documents, Jesse Johnson, 28, Megan Mandlehr, 31, and Laken Dye, 29 of Louisville were indicted for a carjacking that happened Aug. 18, 2021.

Court documents say Johnson is facing federal firearms charges in connection to the carjacking.

Johnson was recently charged with the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, Louisville Metro Police sources confirm.

Shirley was working off-duty at a security job in Shively at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales when he was killed.

If convicted, Dye and Mandlehr could face up to 15 years in prison. Johnson potentially faces up to life in prison with his additional charges.

