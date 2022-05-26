Coroner ID's 30-year-old man found shot inside vehicle on Dixie Highway

A man who died after being found shot in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway Thursday night has been officially identified by the coroner.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified a man who died shortly after he was found shot inside a vehicle in southwestern Jefferson County.

Julius Richie, 30, died from a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 14500 block of Dixie Highway around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Richie was discovered by officers shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

No other information in the incident has been released.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

