LMPD releases arrest warrant, body cam footage from Omari Cryer shooting

The footage first shows officers running after Cryer through an alley on nearby Sutcliffe Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department released the state arrest warrant and the body cam footage from the shooting that left one Louisville man dead.

The body cam footage starts with the moments before a deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed 25-year-old Omari Cryer.

As previously reported, The U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Cryer on May 20 when he ran from the area.

The footage first shows officers running after Cryer through an alley on nearby Sutcliffe Avenue.

In one version of the video, slowed down and highlighted by LMPD, it shows Cryer pull a gun from his waistband before he jumps a fence.

After someone is heard saying “Drop the gun!” is when the deputy U.S. Marshal fires two rounds and hits Cryer in the front. Detectives and deputies in the area try to help Cryer but he died at the scene.

No other officers fired their weapons in the video. Due to the nature of the video, you can watch it on LMPD’s Youtube.

According to the state arrest warrant also released by LMPD, Cryer reportedly punched a woman in the face and head before pushing her up against a wall and saying he was going to kill her.

The detective wrote Cryer had a gun in his hand and “used it to strike victim in the face” which allegedly caused bruising and cuts.

She was able to get away and head to a neighbor’s home according to the warrant.

The detective also wrote she and Cryer reportedly have a child together.

While the state arrest warrant had been issued March 16, this incident allegedly happened Jan. 23 according to the detective.

The arrest warrant shows Cryer was wanted on charges of domestic violence, strangulation, terroristic threatening and assault.

The U.S. Marshal office requested LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit to investigate the shooting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.