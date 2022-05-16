LMPD: Man's death in Portland neighborhood prompts homicide investigation

Police said it appears foul play was involved after a man's body was discovered in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the Portland neighborhood.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a person down in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, the found a man dead and said it appeared foul play was involved.

No other information was made available.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

