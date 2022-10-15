LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway.

Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man, whose identity remains unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There were no injuries to anyone else, officers said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

