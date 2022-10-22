LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

Police responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.

First Division officers say the victim is in critical condition.

The victim's identity remains unknown at this time.

Officials said due to his injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or can visit their online crime tip portal here.

