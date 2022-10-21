Kentucky governor candidate faces multiple charges after alleged harassment

Court documents allege Eric Deters chased his underage nephew in a pick-up truck across a farm after he had given Deters the middle finger.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off.

According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County.

Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when his nephew, driving to the farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. That allegedly prompted Deters to chase his nephew in a pick-up truck for over a mile across the property, sometimes at distances as little as two feet.

Court documents say Deters' nephew called his father during the chase, who then called the police.

Police say video evidence shows the politician following his nephew's vehicle from the rear and also driving parallel to his truck across the dirt roads that traverse the fields.

The documents say Deters' nephew said he 'purposefully' drove by security cameras on the property for his own safety, as he was being chased.

It goes on to say that Deters gave up the pursuit and later texted his sister-in-law threatening messages.

In multiple statement responses, Deters admitted to chasing his nephew but said he did not do anything criminal and that his nephew was the aggressor.

Deters is expected to appear in court Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

