Jury finds man guilty of murdering girlfriend in 2020

William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020.

William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.

Court documents show Berry's mother put out a missing person's report on her daughter on Jan. 11, 2020, after she received a text which she stated she didn't believe was from Berry.

According to court documents, when Berry's mother confronted Sloss about her whereabouts, he stated he had kicked her out on an 'unknown date.'

The Missing Person's Unit served a warrant on Sloss' residence, 3211 Virginia Avenue on Jan. 29, 2020 documents show.

Sloss' brother owned the residence and was letting him and Berry stay there court documents show.

According to court documents, while police didn't find anything on the first visit, Sloss' brother called them back and told them to look in a storage tote in the basement.

Sloss' sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.