Crime

Kentucky State Police make arrest in 2019 death investigation

Officers have arrested a LaRue County man for the alleged murder of his wife.
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a LaRue County man for the alleged murder of his wife.

According to a new release, 36-year-old Joshua Wolford was charged for the murder of his wife, Chasidy Wolford. He was charged with murder and officials say more charges could be forthcoming at a later date.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives say they responded to a house fire on June 19, 2019 in the 600 block of Otter Creek Road after receiving a call from the State Fire Marshal requesting assistance. 

Upon the fire department's arrival, officials said a deceased woman - later identified as Chasidy - was located inside the home. 

Joshua is currently detained at the Larue County Detention Center. 

WHAS11 will add more information as we receive it. 

