LMPD: 1 dead in overnight shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood

LMPD said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of South 3rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers located a man believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has yet to be identified and the LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

