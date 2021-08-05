'It's tough': Fairdale community gathers to pay respects to fallen deputy

Councilman Mark Fox is inviting everyone out to Friday night's vigil in honor of Deputy Brandon Shirley starting at 9 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a very close knit community in Fairdale that's grappling with the sudden loss of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.

"I just came to pay my respects. It's tough," expressed Adam Crawford, Fairdale High head baseball coach. He came by to place a Fairdale High baseball cap at the growing memorial at the Fairdale roundabout.

"He was never one to not want to make things better," Crawford said. "He always wanted things to be better."



On Thursday morning, Shirley was shot and killed, while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, which declined to comment at this time out of respect for Shirley's family.

"He was such a good family person and everything. He loved family, friends and everybody just loved him so much," shared Mark Harrld, while visiting the memorial with his wife.



Investigators are working this case non-stop, sharing they have received tips and continue to ask confirm receiving tips and continue to ask anyone with information to call their tip line 547-LMPD.



In the meantime, community members pay their respects and share how much they loved Shirley.



"Let's don't forget about Brandon I mean not after tonight, not tomorrow , not next week, not next month not next year. you know Fairdale has to keep Brandon in their hearts," Lisa Kendall, vigil organizer, said.



Councilman Mark Fox is inviting everyone out to Friday night's vigil in honor of Shirley starting at 9 p.m. Those planning to visit are asked to bring candles. If you would like to bring balloons, make sure they are secured and not released.

