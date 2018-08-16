LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two people involved in a 2016 crash that took the life of a ten-year-old girl are headed to prison.

Brianna Fuller was in a car with her father near Holy Cross High School in May 2016 when another car slammed into them. The child was thrown out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephon Garner and La'Racheal Jackson were both convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison.

Fuller's family filled the courtroom for the sentencing.

