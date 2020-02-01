PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTHR) — A Kentucky woman has been charged with tampering with physical evidence after trying to use her dog's urine for a drug test during a probation visit.

According to the Pineville Police Department, 40-year-old Julie Miller showed up to her probation visit and was asked to do a drug screen. A supervising officer noticed Miller snuck in a urine sample, trying to pass it as her own.

The officer asked if the urine was hers, and Miller admitted it was her dog's urine.

Miller said she did it because she would have failed the drug test had she done it herself. She said the test would have shown the presence of meth and Suboxone.

