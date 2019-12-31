LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring at 25 new store locations in Kentucky. The Kentucky Gordmans stores will open March 3.

Gordmans will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 in the following locations: Bardstown, Beaver Dam, Central City, Danville, Glasgow, Harlan, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Leitchfield, London, Louisa, Madisonville, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Mount Sterling, Paintsville, Paris, Princeton, Russelville, Shelbyville, Somerset, South Williamson and Winchester.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers

