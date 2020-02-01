LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Board of Water Works approved Louisville Water's budget for the new year, and starting Jan. 1, new water rates apply.

The average cost for a household using 4,000 gallons of water a month will increase 85 cents to $24.01.



The Board of Water Works sets the water rates annually. On any new water bills, Louisville residents will see two charges from Louisville Water, the service charge and the commodity charge.



The service charge includes what it costs to make drinking water and get it to households – the treatment, meter, delivery, etc.



The commodity charge is based on how much water you use. The first 2,000 gallons are priced at the lowest rate, and the price increases as the usage goes up. Since most of our residential customers use 4,000 gallons monthly, the lower volumes are priced at the lowest amount.

