Suspect in custody following 2021 shooting at Louisville hotel

Darrell Cowherd and a woman were allegedly arguing at the Days Inn during a birthday party. The victim, Dominique Fels, tried to intervene.

An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a birthday party last year.

According to arrest reports, Darrell Cowherd and a woman were seen arguing outside of a hotel room at the Days Inn off Fern Valley Rd. on Jan. 31, 2021. During the argument, 26-year-old Dominique Fels attempted to intervene.

Police said another person staying at the hotel tried to pull Fels into their room, but couldn't. A short time later, the person said they heard a glass bottle shatter followed by several gunshots and saw Fels bleeding on the ground.

Several people at the hotel called 911 and LMPD responded around 4:30 a.m. Fels, who had been shot multiple times, died at the scene.

The arrest citation says detectives used security footage and witness testimony to identify the suspect as Cowherd. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

