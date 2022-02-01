Ex-LMPD officer sentenced to federal prison after hitting kneeling protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from previous story that aired in June 2021.
A former Louisville Metro Police officer will spend two years in federal prison for using excessive force during the height of the social justice protests in the summer of 2020.
A judge handed down the sentence to Cory Evans on Tuesday. It also includes two years of supervised release.
Evans previously pleaded guilty to using reasonable force against a person he was arresting on May 31, 2020.
Prosecutors said a person was kneeling and surrendering for an arrest when Evans hit him in the head with a riot stick.
Evans resigned from the department last summer.
