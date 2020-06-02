ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are urging drivers to never leave children inside their vehicle without an adult present after a man stole a minivan with two children inside.

Police said a person left their 2001 Mazda minivan running outside a Speedway on North Dixie Highway when Fredrick Ruelas Branham took the vehicle with an 11-year-old and 5-year-old still inside.

After traveling a short distance, he ordered both children out of the minivan and continued northbound on Dixie Highway until Radcliff Police located the vehicle on KY 313.

The children were not injured. He was arrested for theft and wanton endangerment.

