LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A stolen car pursuit with Louisville Metro Police Department ended with two cars crashing in Downtown Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the situation happened on 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. Friday after police officers identified a stolen car.

The pursuit continued through Downtown Louisville where it ended on 2nd and Broadway. A black pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and another car crashing into a fence at a separate location.

It's unclear which car was stolen.

No injuries have been reported.

WHAS11

This story will be updated.

