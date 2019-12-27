SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The mother of the 13-month-old who was allegedly left in a running vehicle that was stolen by suspect Joshua Reynolds is now facing a charge.

22-year-old Reynolds is accused of stealing an SUV in Bullitt County Monday, December 16, with a 13-month-old baby inside.

Reynolds appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on December 27. The judge raised his full cash bond to $200,000.

Reynolds crashed off of I-65 North near Outer Loop before officers got a hold of him and the baby girl who was safe. Police said Reynolds admitted to taking methamphetamine before driving and admitted he saw the child's boots but refused to stop.

"If [the mother] didn't leave her child in the vehicle with her keys in and doors unlocked, we might not be in this position," Shepherdsville Detective Casey Clark said.

Clark said the mother was served a criminal summons for a second-degree wanton endangerment charge.

According to the investigation she went inside a UPS store to drop off a package at a shopping center at Adam Shepherd Parkway. Police said she left her daughter in the running vehicle before Reynolds allegedly hopped behind the wheel and took off.

"Police pursuits are one of the most dangerous parts as policemen," Clark said. "You're concerned of other people safety, but right now you know your stomach's gone because you know for a fact there's a 13-month-old that has zero control of this vehicle; you don't know who's driving this vehicle, if they're intoxicated or not, or what their frame of mind is."

It took about twelve minutes for police to apprehend Reynolds.

"I was just praying that he would pull over," Clark said describing the frightening chase.

Clark said this is a lesson for everyone.

"You cannot leave your vehicle running at any point of time for any amount of time especially when it's unlocked," Clark said.

The mother is expected to make her court appearance before the New Year.

Reynolds faces charges of kidnapping, auto theft, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, and DUI.

