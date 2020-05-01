Christopher Montgomery appeared in court on Jan. 4 after leading LMPD on a chase in a stolen truck the day before.

Montgomery was arraigned on several charges including evading police, assault, endangerment and receiving stolen property.

On Jan. 3, police reported a stolen truck had hit a car on 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Montgomery, the driver of the truck, ran from police, and crashed into a pole at 1st St. and Broadway. He continued to run but was caught and arrested.

Montgomery's bond is set at $50,000 and he is expected back in court on Jan. 14.

