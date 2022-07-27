Jeffersontown Police arrest 2 suspects for 2020 murder

According to court records, the men are accused of shooting at three people in a car, killing one, outside the Ramada Plaza on Plantside Drive in 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown Police arrested two men for a deadly shooting in a hotel parking lot just after Christmas 2020.

According to court records, the men are accused of shooting at three people in a car, killing Madin Ali, outside the Ramada Plaza on Plantside Drive.

A witness identified the suspects, Radwan Abdirahman and Abdulmalik Ali, and police said phone records also put them at the scene.

Court records also show the victim knew both suspects.

They are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.