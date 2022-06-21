Jeffersontown officials break ground on new amphitheater set for Veterans Memorial Park

In addition to the amphitheater, the park will also have green space and bike and walking trails.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown's Veterans Memorial Park is about to get bigger.

City officials broke ground on a new amphitheater and event venue at the site on Old Taylorsville Road.

The area used to be home to a wastewater treatment plant.

In addition to the amphitheater, the park will also have green space and bike and walking trails.

This is the second phase of the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan.

Phase one included the memorial plaza and Freedom Wall which opened in 2018.

